“This is dictatorship, Emergency”: Sunita Kejriwal on husband’s arrest by CBI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal took a dig at the Centre saying that the entire "system" is trying to ensure that her husband stays in jail, something which is not lawful but resembles "dictatorship" and "Emergency".

By ANI Published Date - 26 June 2024, 06:15 PM

File photo: Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: On the day when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condemned the Emergency, imposed in 1975, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal took a dig at the Centre saying that the entire “system” is trying to ensure that her husband stays in jail, something which is not lawful but resembles “dictatorship” and “Emergency”.

“Arvind Kejriwal got bail on 20th June. Immediately ED got a stay. The very next day CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency,” Sunita Kejriwal said in a post on ‘X’. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the courtroom, in connection with the Excise policy case.

20जून अरविंद केजरीवाल को बेल मिली। तुरंत ED ने stay लगवा लिया। अगले ही दिन CBI ने accused बना दिया।और आज गिरफ़्तार कर लिया। पूरा तंत्र इस कोशिश में है कि बंदा जेल से बाहर ना आ जाये। ये क़ानून नहीं है। ये तानाशाही है, इमरजेंसी है। — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) June 26, 2024

CBI arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal after the Vacation Judge of Delhi Court allowed CBI to examine/interrogate him in the courtroom so that the agency could proceed with his formal arrest.

The court also asked CBI to place on record the material that they have for his arrest. Kejriwal was today produced before the court of vacation judge Amitabh Rawat in compliance with the production warrant issued by the court yesterday.

Meanwhile, the NDA leaders held a protest in the Parliament premises on Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the emergency, demanding an apology from the Congress.

Earlier, before adjourning the lower house till Thursday, Speaker Om Birla condemned the Emergency and the house also observed a two-minute silence for the people who lost their lives during the period.

“This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India. 25th June 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India,” Birla said.

“On this day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. India is known all over the world as the mother of democracy. Democratic values and debate have always been supported in India. Democratic values have always been protected, they have always been encouraged. Dictatorship was imposed on such an India by Indira Gandhi. The democratic values of India were crushed and freedom of expression was strangled,” he added.