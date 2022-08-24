First-look poster of Komalee Prasad from ‘Sasivadane’ unveiled

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Presented by Gauri Naidu, ‘Sasivadane’ marks the coming together of SVS Constructions Pvt. Ltd. and AG Film Company. Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad, composer-actor Raghu Kunche, ‘RX 100’ fame Ramki, Tamil actor Sriman and Kannada actor Deepak Prince have important roles in this film.

Directed by Saimohan Ubbana, the film is produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda. Marking the female lead actor Komalee Prasad’s birthday today, her vivacious first-look poster was released by the makers.

Producer Ahiteja Bellamkonda said, “We wish our heroine a great year ahead on this occasion. Rakshit Atluri, who acted superbly in ‘Palasa 1978’, has done a great job alongside Komalee Prasad. Everyone who has acted in the movie has tried to do their best. The director has executed the scenes with grandeur and high standards in the backdrop of the Godavari landscape. The love track is going to stand out.”

He added, “all the scenes that have been shot thus far are superb. We are very happy. The shooting will be resumed from September 1 in view of the current strike in the industry. The production will be done in 10 days. Plans are afoot to release our movie in November.”