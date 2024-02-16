Rakshit, Komalee’s ‘Sasivadane’ releasing in theatres on April 5

Announcing the release date, the makers wrote on social media: “Manasulo putte prema machcha lenidaithe aa premaku maranam kooda manathone… Celebrate the Most Beautiful Godavari Love Story #Sasivadane in theatres on April 5th (sic).”

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 February 2024, 03:31 PM

Hyderabad: Rakshit Atluri, who earned acclaim for his performance in ‘Palasa 1978’, teamed up with Komalee for a delightful romantic entertainer titled ‘Sasivadane’. Helmed by writer and director Saimohan Ubbana, the film is will be releasing worldwide on April 5.

The film’s promotional campaign has been capturing the attention of the audience, and the earlier released teaser offered a glimpse into the movie’s enchanting narrative. Set against a rural backdrop, the film was shot in the picturesque locations of Konaseema and Amalapuram, creating a delightful visual experience. The makers are gearing up for April release.

Announcing the release date, the makers wrote on social media: “Manasulo putte prema machcha lenidaithe aa premaku maranam kooda manathone… Celebrate the Most Beautiful Godavari Love Story #Sasivadane in theatres on April 5th (sic).”

The content promises an engaging and romantic film for young and contemporary movie enthusiasts when the film hits the big screen in April.

Produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda, the film marks a significant collaboration between SVS Studios Pvt. Ltd. and AG Film Company.

The teaser shows that ‘Sasivadane’ team is ensuring a cinematic experience that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impression on the audience. The film also features Rangasthalam Mahesh, Sriman, Jabardasth Bobby, Praveen Yandamuri, and Deepak Prince in pivotal roles, further adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding its release.

The film’s music has been composed by Saravana Vasudevan, while the background score is by Anudeep Dev and cinematography is handled by Shrie Sai Kumaar Daara.

Meanwhile, check out the following links:

Teaser:

‘DJ Pilla’ lyrical video:

‘Sasivadane’ title song lyrical video: