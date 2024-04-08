Mythri Movie Distributors LLP acquires ‘Sasivadane’ Nizam distribution rights

The film is set for a worldwide release on April 19.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 03:55 PM

After delivering a powerful performance in ‘Palasa 1978’, Rakshit Atluri returns to the silver screen with the delightful romantic entertainer ‘Sasivadane’. Komalee is paired with him in the film which promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.

Directed by Saimohan Ubbana and produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda, ‘Sasivadane’ marks a significant collaboration between AG Film Company and SVS Studios Pvt. Ltd., known for their commitment to quality storytelling.

The film is set for a worldwide release on April 19. Adding to the excitement, the renowned distribution house Mythri Movie Distributors LLP has acquired the Nizam distribution rights for a significant sum, indicating high expectations for the film’s success.

‘Sasivadane’ unfolds against the picturesque rural backdrop of Konaseema and Amalapuram, showcasing the mesmerising beauty of the Godavari region. The earlier released trailer and teaser have already piqued audience interest, offering glimpses of a charming narrative filled with romance and heartwarming moments.

The film also features a talented ensemble cast including Rangasthalam Mahesh, Sriman, Jabardasth Bobby, Praveen Yandamuri, and Deepak Prince in pivotal roles.

The music, composed by Saravana Vasudevan with Anudeep’s captivating background score, adds a melodious and feel-good touch to the film. Shrie SaiKumaar Daara’s skilful cinematography further elevates the visual experience, capturing the essence of the Godavari region’s natural beauty.

With its enchanting story, talented cast, and a team of skilled technicians, ‘Sasivadane’ is poised to be a heartwarming romantic journey that resonates with audiences.