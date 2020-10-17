First single Sindhura from Bogan out

Music has been composed by D Imman while cinematography is from Soundararajan. Story and direction is from Lakshman.

Tamil blockbuster Bogan is being released in Telugu version with same title by noted Telugu film producer Ram Talluri, through his banner SRT Entertainments. The telugu trailer of bogan received amazing response from the audience, further to continue this buzz the movie team released the first single Sindhura on Friday.

Speaking on the occassion producer Ram Talluri said, “After news broke out that our banner SRT Entertainments is presenting the movie Bogan in Telugu version, the response received from the audience was overwhelming.

We received the same response for the Bogan Telugu trailer too, now I and my team are expecting the same response for the Sindhura song, I hope this lovely melody may get lots love from the Telugu audience. Music has been composed by D Imman while cinematography is from Soundararajan. Story and direction is from Lakshman.

