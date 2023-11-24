| First Woman Sc Judge Fathima Beevi Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Hundreds of people thronged the Pathanamthitta town hall in the afternoon where the body of the departed judge Fathima Beevi was placed for the public to pay their last respects

By PTI Published Date - 05:41 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Pathanamthitta: First woman Supreme Court judge and former Tamil Nadu Governor M Fathima Beevi was laid to rest at the qabristan of the town Juma Masjid here on Friday with full state honours.

Hundreds of people thronged the Pathanamthitta town hall in the afternoon where the body of the departed judge was placed for the public to pay their last respects.

Pathanamthitta District Collector A Shibu, IAS, laid a floral wreath on the body on behalf of the Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) presented a floral wreath on behalf of Health Minister Veena George.

A wreath was laid on behalf of Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai as well.

Kerala High Court judges, Assembly Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, and MLAs K U Jenish Kumar and Pramod Narayanan were among those who visited Justice Beevi’s residence and paid their respects.

Justice Beevi died at a private hospital in Kollam on Thursday at the age of 96.