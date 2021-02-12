Fit-again Vihari set to return, to take fitness test on Monday

The former Hyderabad middle-order batsman said that he has recovered from his hamstring injury which he suffered while taking a sharp single in the second innings of the Sydney Test.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Sydney Test hero G Hanuma Vihari, who helped India escape with a famous draw against Australia in the third Test with his epic partnership with R Ashwin, is all set to return to the game after taking the fitness test on Monday.

The former Hyderabad middle-order batsman said that he has recovered from his hamstring injury which he suffered while taking a sharp single in the second innings of the Sydney Test. “I’m fully fit and there is a fitness test on Monday,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Vihari has been named to lead the Andhra side which will play the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament in Indore. But he has kept his options open. If he is named in the Indian team for the third and fourth Test, he would be travelling to Ahmedabad but otherwise will be available to play for Andhra.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, Ambati Rayudu led the Andhra team. However he expressed his unavailability for the one-day tournament.

Team: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Ricky Bhui (Vice Captain), Ch Kranti Kumar, K Aswin Hebbar, CR Gnaneswar, Maheep Kumar, K Karan Shinde, UMS Girinath (WK), P Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, S Ashish, KV Sasikanth, Ch Stephen, I karthik Raman, S Dhruv Kumar Reddy, G Manish, D Naren Reddy, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, M Harishankar Reddy, S Charan Saiteja, S Tarun )wk), B Santosh

