Five arrested for murder conspiracy in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:36 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police arrested an armed gang and foiled an alleged conspiracy to murder a realtor.

The arrested persons were Hussain Bin Saleh Awalgi (44) of Shaheennagar, Mohd Wajiduddin Siddiqui (30) of Balapur, Shaik Afroz (32), Shaik Abdul (24) and Shaik Chotu (19), all three from Nanded, Maharashtra.

According to Vanasthalipuram ACP (in charge) Ch Venkanna, one Farhan, a real estate agent from Pahadishareef, had issues over a plot with Awalgi’s sister. In an attempt to resolve the issue, she went to Farhan and asked money to settle the dispute. However, Farhan lodged a complaint with the Pahadishareef police against her and two others and police summoned them to the station for enquiry.

“On knowing this, Awalgi along with his accomplcies planned to kill Farhan. He offered Rs.5 lakh to Afroz and Siddiqui for and paid Rs.5,000 each as advance. After realizing they could do it, Awalgi sought help of his brothers-in–law Chotu and Abdul who then came to the city from Nanded,” the ACP said.

On Tuesday evening on coming to know about the presence of Farhan at Shaheenagar road, Awalgi and Afroz started on a scooter while their three other associates were waiting in a car with sickles they had procured.

“However, on the way, Awalgi and Afroz were stopped by the Pahadishareef police during vehicle checking and found the weapons. Both of them were taken into custody and questioning revealed the murder plan. A special team was rushed to nab the remaining three persons,” the ACP said.