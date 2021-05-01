Five Covid patients die at private hospital in Kurnool

The KS Care Hospital here was treating Covid patients though it was not an authorised centre and the government has taken a serious view of the matter

Kurnool: Five Covid patients died in a private hospital here on Saturday due to failure of oxygen supply. The KS Care Hospital here was treating Covid patients though it was not an authorised centre and the government has taken a serious view of the matter.

District Collector Veerapandian said all the Covid patients were immediately shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital and action was being initiated against the private hospital.

The District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Ramagiddaiah has begun investigation into the incident. A case was registered against KS Care Hospital for admitting coronavirus disease patients and treating them unofficially in violation of the rules.

