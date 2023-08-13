Five-year-old boy dies under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A five year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances at Kalapather on Saturday night.

Mohd Shabbir, a resident of Bashasrathnagar Kalapather went missing after going out of his house on Saturday evening. The family members who noticed that he went missing checked with their relatives and neighbours about the whereabouts of the child. Later, the family approached the Kalapather police who registered case and started efforts to trace the child.

“On Sunday early hours, the body of the child was found in a water sump at an under construction building near his house. A case of suspicious death is registered. Basing on the autopsy report we will alter the Sections if found necessary,” said Kalapather sub inspector, B Srinivasulu.

The police checked the feed of the closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity of the building. Investigation is going.

