Two passengers held for trying to smuggle gold at Hyderabad Airport

Central Industrial Security Force seized 931 grams of 24 carat gold chains concealed in dry fruits packets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the RGI Airport nabbed two passengers who were attempting to smuggle gold into the country. The CISF seized 931 grams of 24 carat gold chains concealed in dry fruits packets.

On suspicion, the ASG team of the CISF at RGI Airport apprehended two persons Shaik Khaja Rahmetullah and Shaik Jani Basha, who came out of the airport after completing the customs department related formalities. Both of them arrived from Riyadh via Muscat.

“On checking of their belongings through Random X-BIS (Echo-5) machine we observed a suspicious image and found nearly 1 kg of gold valued at Rs 60 lakh hidden in dry fruits packet,” said a CISF official.

On being informed customs officials reached the spot and took both the persons into custody.

