Five-year-old girl dies of snakebite in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:19 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl, who was allegedly bitten by a snake near her house in Shamirpet around midnight on Friday died under treatment on Saturday.

The child, M.Sneha Sri, was the daughter of M.Balaraju and Mamatha, both daily wage workers from Shamirpet mandal. According to the police, the child had gone out of the house to relieve herself near the bushes, when she was bitten by an unidentified snake.

“Crying, she rushed inside and informed her parents that she was bitten by a chameleon. However, when her parents came out and checked, they found a snake passing by,” police said, adding that she was shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment, where she died on Saturday morning.

The Shamirpet police are investigating.