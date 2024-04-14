| Five Youths Arrested For Forced Conversion And Gang Rape Of Minor In Up

The incident was reported from the Hardi area of the district where a Dalit minor girl, staying in her grandmother’s house, was kidnapped, converted, and gang-raped by the accused.

By IANS Published Date - 14 April 2024, 08:52 AM

Bahraich: Five youths have been arrested for the forcible conversion and gang-rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh‘s Bahraich.

All five accused were arrested on Saturday.

The mother told police that her minor daughter, who was at her grandmother’s residence near Raji Chauraha, was kidnapped on February 2 by five youths from the neighbourhood, who converted her to their religion and gang-raped her.

A case was registered and Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla along with other officers visited the site and gave directions for evidence collection and stringent action against the accused. The girl said that the youths had threatened to kill her if she spoke up.

The accused — Anees, Saddam, Mohiuddeen, Aleem and Baura — were taken into custody and legal proceedings have been initiated against them under sections 363, 342, 376-D, 506, of IPC, the SP said on Sunday.

The girl will be sent for medical examination.