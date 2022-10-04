#FlipkartDoglaHai trends on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:13 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

The four-day sale which starts on October 5 and continues till October 8 promises discounts on a range of products including electronic appliances, clothes, and others.

Hyderabad: Days after Flipkart announced their Big Dussehra Sale, #FlipkartDoglaHai started to trend on social media platforms. Customers of the e-commerce site are complaining about different issues they are facing while shopping on Flipkart’s app and website.

However, customers are venting online about orders being cancelled automatically. “My order got cancelled by Flipkart since price was increased from seller by INR 3000, Following from 1 week and no response. Planning to go consumer forum. #FlipkartDoglaHai (sic),” wrote one user.

Some also said that when they contacted customer care to understand why orders were cancelled, the representatives simply said that it was the seller’s call. Scores of others have also reported that their accounts have been blocked without any notice.

Others alleged that the offers Flipkart rolled out for the festive seasons are nothing but spam. “Flipkart has cancelled my orders and also blocked my Flipkart pay later without any reason. Flipkart offering spam offers – we placed orders at a deal price but after some time then Flipkart cancels the orders (sic),” wrote an angry user.

Detailing why #FlipkartDoglaHai must trend, one user wrote, “1. Hell lots of order cancellation. 2. Account blocking. 3. Awful customer support. 4. Fake propaganda of Indian company (whereas now a foreign owned) 5. Most untrusted ecom for companies working with them in any form (sic).”

While operational hiccups in peak seasons are common in the e-commerce industry, the amount of backlash they are receiving online for their services is noteworthy.

