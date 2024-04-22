Flipkart Ventures to fund, mentor GenAI-based early stage startups

Announcing the third cohort of FLA, the firm said the programme aims to accelerate the growth journey of early-stage startups.

By PTI Published Date - 22 April 2024, 11:58 PM

New Delhi: Flipkart Ventures, the investment arm of e-commerce major Flipkart, on Monday invited applications for its accelerator programme.

As part of the Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA) programme, selected startups will receive equity investments between USD 200,000 and USD 500,000, according to a statement. Announcing the third cohort of FLA, the firm said the programme aims to accelerate the growth journey of early-stage startups.

Also Read vivo launches new smartphones under its V30 series in India

Applications for the programme will be open from April 22 to May 26. “Selected companies leveraging GenAI in their core solutions across sectors will receive equity investments between USD 200,000 and USD 500,000 alongside invaluable mentorship to achieve product-market fit, build scalable architecture, and assemble strong teams,” the statement said.

It added that these startups will also receive two-month mentorship, wherein industry veterans, operators, and founders will guide these entrepreneurs to prepare them for hyper-growth.