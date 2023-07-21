Flipped a coin to decide her career, says Sobhita Dhulipala

"Convincing my parents was the first hurdle, and then I had to decide which city I wanted to go to. And fortune shined when luck decided Mumbai for me and here I am," she added.

By IANS Updated On - 01:52 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has made a quirky revelation about how she chose her career path after her class 12 examination on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Dhulipala, who will be seen in the show along with the cast of web-series ‘Night Manager Season 2’, shared, “It’s true that I had tossed a coin before coming to Mumbai. The choice was between Mumbai and Bangalore for my bachelor’s degree. I had a strong desire to live in a big city, as I had spent my years of schooling in Vizag.”

Kapil will host Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita, Tillotama Shome, and Ravi Behl in a ‘fun-tastic’ episode that will be the culmination of this season of the show.

The season finale of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ will air this weekend on Sony.