Sobhita Dhulipala dubs for ‘Made in Heaven S2’

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:53 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Everyone was in awe of Sobhita Dhulipala’s avatar at the recent Filmfare OTT Awards in Mumbai. The ‘Major’ star looked simply mesmerising in a crimson lace dress by designer Anamika Khanna and a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. The see-through look was styled by Kshitij Kankaria and Jainee Bheda.

Following her breakout performance in the Emmy-nominated 2019 show ‘Made in Heaven’, Sobhita made waves in the Bollywood industry. The romantic drama series followed the lives of two Delhi-based wedding planners Tara (Sobhita) and Karan (Arjun Mathur). Additionally, it included major roles for performers like Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

The public has been anticipating season 2 ever since the show debuted and became a tremendous sensation. On Thursday, Sobhita finally gave an update on the upcoming season. “Thinking about the fact that you can’t figure out what (insane) scene I’m dubbing for in Mih season 2 (sic),” she captioned an Instagram post. “can’t wait for tara to take our breath away (sic),” replied Prime Video.

“The fact that you look this fabulous during an ADR session has me dead,” complimented Indian-American YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman.

According to insiders, S2 of the Prime Video series finished filming in April 2022 after experiencing delays because of the Covid-19 outbreak. The creators have not yet officially announced the release date. “Jaldi jaldi release kar do, please. Wait karte karte thak gaya mein, bro (sic),” commented an Instagram user on Sobhita’s post. “Made in Heaven S2? When can we expect it… its been so long (sic),” added a fan.

The ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ star also has the Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ with Dev Patel, and the Indian remake of ‘The Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, in the pipeline.