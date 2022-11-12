Sobhita Dhulipala looks class apart in this black velvet outfit; check out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Sobhita Dhulipala

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala is one of those actors who enjoys experimenting with fashion and how! She always manages to grab attention with everything she dons. It often feels that the actor is very seasonal with her mood with fashion. There were times when we got to witness her sleek beauty in back-to-back saris and later we found her bringing back the denim game to culture.

‘If fashion is an art, Sobhita is a canvas’ is the apt way to describe this fashionista. Recently, Sobhita attended an award function wearing an outfit from Adidas x Gucci collaboration collection. Donning a sheer velvet outfit, she looked a class apart. In fact, her makeup added much flavour to her outfit, especially her red lipstick. She carried the outfit in confidence and looked bewitching.

On the work front, Sobhita was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘PS1’ and has played the role of Vanathi, a very fine character which will certainly amassed her more love! Apart from ‘PS1’, she is gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor and a Hollywood film titled ‘Monkey Man’, and Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven 2’.