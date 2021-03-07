FloBiz plans expansion in tier-2 cities

The MyBillBook app is a simple-to-use GST billing, inventory management, AR/AP management and mobile accounting app.

Hyderabad: Neo-business platform that provides digitisation solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), FloBiz, is looking to expand its operations to tier-2 cities and also launch solutions in multiple languages including Telugu. The company, headquartered in Bengaluru, through its flagship product – MyBillBook – offers GST billing solution, inventory management solution and accounting management via a mobile app. With over 30 lakh merchants on-board out of which four lakh are from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh region, the company has been witnessing 5x growth in the last five months.

“When we started the company in 20189, the business-to-business (B2B) space was fragmented in terms of digitisation and almost 80 per cent of the SMEs operate on pen and paper. Digitisation helps them in their growth story. Our company focuses on GST-registered businesses and mostly wholesalers from sectors like FMCG, Pharma, Hardware, Construction and Textile among others. In the last five months, we have grown five times and are seeing good traction from the two Telugu-speaking States,” said Rahul Raj, founder and CEO, FloBiz.

The MyBillBook app is a simple-to-use GST billing, inventory management, AR/AP management and mobile accounting app. The app offers full accounting capabilities directly on a smartphone to enable digitisation of all operations and day-to-day tasks of an enterprise. The app has been designed from a business owner’s perspective and requires no prior accounting knowledge to begin using. It is currently available in English, Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil, and the company plans to launch it in Telugu very soon.

“We provide both – free-to-use and paid plan as to our customers and also customise our offerings as per the customer’s needs. While customers in metro cities have access to their software for accounting and billing purpose, it is the businesses in tier-2 and 3 cities that need ready-to-use product like ours. So these markets are important for us,” Raj said.

