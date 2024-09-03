Flood runoff enters audit tunnel in Package 8 of Palamuru project

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 10:17 AM

File Picture

Hyderabad: In a concerning development, flood runoff entered the audit tunnel in Package 8 of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project late on Monday.

The incident prompted immediate action from project officials to safeguard the infrastructure. Officials said the dewatering process is progressing efficiently, with pumps and other equipment deployed to remove the excess water.

The incident has been attributed to the total neglect of the ongoing project, which has impacted the regular upkeep of key installations in the lift irrigation scheme.

Works on the project have come to a standstill since the Congress came to power. The deployment of watch and ward staff has also been dwindling over the past six months, as the project has lost its focus under the new regime.

The Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, a major initiative aimed at giving irrigation to the water- starved pockets of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.