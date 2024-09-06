Flowers, patras used in Ganesh puja have therapeutic values, says Immunologist

Known as allergen-specific sublingual immunotherapy, such gradual exposure to flowers and leaves in low doses has the potential to help individuals overcome pollen allergies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 05:28 PM

Hyderabad: The 21 varieties of patras (leaves) and 21 varieties of flowers/petals which are integral part of Ganesh puja celebrations not only have religious significance but also have therapeutic values, as they have the ability to desensitize individuals to allergens, thus reducing allergic reactions among them.

Known as allergen-specific sublingual immunotherapy, such gradual exposure to flowers and leaves in low doses has the potential to help individuals overcome pollen allergies.

“Our ancestors always insisted that we live close to Mother Nature, which encourages frequent exposure to flowers, soil, plants etc. It is true that gradual pollen/allergen exposure that starts at a young age facilitates allergen sensitization in the human body.

Such practices allow counter protective mechanism of immune system at cellular level. All this occurs without much of allergic suffering or hospitalization,” says senior immunologist from Hyderabad, Dr Vyakaranam Nageshwar.

Modern lifestyle has forced people to live away from nature that has become a root cause for all kinds of immune disorders, be it allergies, auto-immunity disorders and cancers, he says.

“The flowers that are offered during the Ganesh festival hold the key to overcoming pollen allergies. This concept is backed by global studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of similar low dose gradual and periodic exposure to allergens,” says Dr Nageshwar.

For a safe and beneficial experience while dealing with flowers/patras etc, he advises individuals with chronic allergies to take prescribed medications without fail. “Persons can take anti-histamine tablets, prescribed by a qualified doctor, if they have chronic allergies.

Those suffering from asthma, cough and breathlessness, must visit a pulmonologist for treatment and without fail must use inhalers,’ he advises.