FM Nirmala Sitharaman draws flak for her “Muslims doing better in India” comment

Nirmala Sitharaman comparing the situation of Muslims in India to that in Pakistan, and citing the “growing” Muslim population as an indicator of Muslim well-being in the country, was found to be unsettling to the netizens online

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comments about Muslims in India has stirred up a debate online.

In response to a question asked at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, Sitharaman on Monday said, “India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception, or if there’s in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India in the sense, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?”

She further asserted that minorities in Pakistan were subjected to serious accusations that may result in punishments including the death penalty. Invoking the state of minorities in Pakistan, she said Muslims in India are doing better.

However, the BJP-minister comparing the situation of Muslims in India to that in Pakistan, and citing the “growing” Muslim population as an indicator of Muslim well-being in the country, was found to be unsettling to the netizens online.

“This is so ridiculous. 1. How can the central govt not be accountable for law and order of states where they are in power? 2. Attacks against Muslims have gone up steadily since 2014, from gau rakshaks and Hindu extremists. Nothing to do with population! (sic),” wrote a user. “So basically she is saying they should be glad as long as there is no literal genocide,” said another.

Reacting to Sitharaman’s statement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to school the Finance Minister in a long thread.

“For how long are Muslims going to be connected to Pakistan? We are not hostages or mascots against Pakistan. We’re citizens. We want to be treated with dignity & justice. If a section of Hindus demand better living standards, will you tell them to shut up because majority of people in Somalia are doing worse?” he questioned.

Here’s what others said:

Question was about India, in today's context.

