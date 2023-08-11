FM Sitharaman to present Central GST Amendment Bill on last day of monsoon parliament session

By ANI Published Date - 10:20 AM, Fri - 11 August 23

File Photo

New Delhi: The ongoing session of Parliament is set to conclude on Firday after three weeks of tumult, during which the Opposition and treasury benches faced-off on the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the suspension of the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to dominate proceedings in the Lower House.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of party Lok Sabha MPs today morning to discuss the suspension of Chowdhury.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the party’s parliamentary office at 10:30 am. According to the listed legislative business in Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Centre is set to push legislation in Lok Sabha to impose a 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

Sitharaman will also introduce the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both bills will be discussed for consideration and passage.

YSRCP MP Reddeppa Nallakonda Gari will move a private member resolution on the ‘Beautification and Modernization of Railway Stations under the Adarsh Station Scheme’ in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha CPI MP Binoy Viswam will move a private member resolution to formulate a Gig Workers’ Rights Bill with provisions for mandatory registration of aggregators and workers, issuance of unique IDs, provision of minimum wages, levying of fees for social security benefits and creation of a Gig-Workersâ€™ Welfare Fund under a Gig-Workers’ Welfare Board to look after the welfare of gig-workers and their dependents.

CPI MP John Brittas will move a private member resolution to take steps to amend Section 18 of the Constitution (One Hundred and First Amendment) Act, 2016, so as to provide compensation to the States for the loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of the GST for a total period of ten years.

RJD MP Manoj Jha has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha seeking discussion on the situation in Manipur.

He further demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a statement on the Manipur issue in the Upper House.

“I would like to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Union and State Government’s failure to restore peace and maintain law and order in the state of Manipur which has led to the violation of fundamental rights of the citizens of Manipur and therefore it is demanded that the Prime Minister makes a statement on the floor of the house regarding this issue which should be followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion,” the notice read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took part in the no-confidence motion debate and described the violence-hit Manipur as a “piece of one’s heart”.

PM Modi said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.

“The north-east is our ‘jigar ka tukda’. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past,” PM Modi said.

The no-confidence motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha. The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha. The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.