Focus on exports to enhance profits on Mango farming: Horticulture VC suggests

The scientists of FRS had displayed 265 varieties of Mangos out of 477 varieties they were growing at FRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 07:02 PM

Visitors are looking at a variety of Mangoes at Mango Expo-2024 at the Fruit Research Centre in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Vice-chancellor of Telangana Horticulture University Prof B Neeraja Prabhakar has called upon the Mango farmers in the State to focus on exports to increase their profits. Speaking to news reporters on the sidelines of Mango Expo-2024 organised at the Fruit Research Station (FRS) of Horticulture University here on Tuesday, Prof Neeraja said farmers ought to focus on the North Indian and foreign markets to increase their profits apart from cultivating a few varieties to meet the needs of the local market. She suggested that farmers follow the international guidelines that underline the importance of avoiding zero pesticides on crops at the harvesting time.

Prof Neeraja has further said there should be no pesticide residue on the fruit when it is exported to the international market. She educated the farmers that they should plan the harvest early to export to North India and abroad. She said Benishan would be the best variety among all to export. The scientists of FRS had displayed 265 varieties of Mangos out of 477 varieties they were growing at FRS. The weight of the Mango varies from 20 grams to 1,200 grams. The scientists explained to the farmers who visited the Expo patiently on each and every variety. The farmers were delighted to see so many varieties of Mangoes in one place. The FRS scientists have said that they were also growing some off-season Mangoes which would give yield at different times around the year.