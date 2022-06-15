Focus on incentives for MSMEs in AP

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has called for special focus on employment generating MSMEs in the state and prompt payment of incentives to them.

At a review on Industrial development, Ports and Fishing harbours here on Wednesday, he directed officials to ensure that basic infrastructural facilities were created in lands earmarked for industries.

When the officials pointed out that MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh received the best incentives in the country, Jagan told them that it should be continued and MSMEs should get the annual incentives without fail.

He also called for inspecting pollution control systems in industrial corridors and to find out whether the systems are updated in tune with the modern technology available. A special fund could be utilised for strengthening the pollution control mechanism in industrial units which could be provided some assistance for the purpose, he stated.