Revanth Reddy asks for comparison of relief, rescue measures in TG, AP

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was alert and initiated rescue operations using all his experience. At the same time, the Chief Minister here in Telangana was also alert since Friday and was working 24 hours. One can compare both the efforts, he said at a review meeting here on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 08:53 PM

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Mahabubabad: Even as he drew heavy flak for the failure of his government in effectively tackling the continuing flood situation in the State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy likened Khammam and Krishna in Andhra Pradesh as twins and said there were similar floods in both districts. An estimate could be done on the losses suffered on both the sides and it would reflect the State government’s preparedness in handling the situation, he said.

Claiming that the government shared information in advance and stood alert with officials swinging into action immediately, Revanth Reddy said major loss of life and property was avoided. As many as 45 tanks suffered breaches and there was power disruption in 106 villages, he said, also asking voluntary organizations and corporate companies to extend assistance to the poor and needy.

Sitarama Thanda and two other thandas would be relocated and developed into model colony with all required infrastructure. Residents would be allotted Indiramma Houses while Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia would be extended to the kin of the deceased and Rs.10,000 per acre as compensation to farmers.

HYDRAA in all districts

Stating that local leaders were complaining about encroachments of lake areas in Mahabubabad and Warangal, the Chief Minister said a system similar to HYDRAA in Hyderabad should be established in all Collectorates. Irrespective of any encroachments, all illegal structures should be demolished, he said, adding that an enquiry would be ordered on river encroachments and a special drive would be initiated accordingly. All Collectors were to compile a list on encroachments of rivers, water bodies and nalas.