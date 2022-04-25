Focus on meditation for better results

By Sarada Gayathri Published: Published Date - 11:04 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: While preparing for public exams, it is very usual to be confused, to panic and also lose track of subjects. Although fixed schedules and timetables can help you streamline your efforts in a certain way, only if you are mentally healthy can your brain absorb the complete material with clarity. Thus, to streamline your mental energies, it is very important to practise meditation on a daily basis before beginning your schedule in the morning.

“Usually, aspirants start their preparation very early in the morning. Even if a candidate starts their preparation by 4 am or 5 am, it is very important for them to get their thoughts away from everything and meditate at least for 10 minutes before starting their schedule. This meditation will help them relax and get all their energies to the present,” shares Thontolla Aravind, a yoga instructor in the city.

With meditation, aspirants can get over their fears, and help them bring their thoughts to a certain positive level before entering a new day of routine. Usually, when people have to handle different kinds of tasks at once, they get confused and lose the clarity of everything. To avoid this mental chaos, it is very important to start your day with meditation, Aravind adds.

In addition, meditation will also help candidates bring all their focus to a point and clear their thoughts – which will help them while absorbing new material from the varied subjects.

What kind of meditation can be done?

Start by sitting idle at a peaceful place while trying to bring your wandering thoughts to one point. After relaxing a bit, start Anuloma Viloma pranayama – breathe in from one side of the nostril and exhale from the other – while bringing your focus to the breath. One can also do Chandra Bhedana — a yoga breathing technique that involves inhaling through the left nostril, retaining the breath as per your capacity, and exhaling through the right nostril — or Surya Bhedana for better results. Aspirants should also do basic joint rotations to help their complete body to relax.