| Following Big B And Srk Ranveer Singh To Portray Don In Don 3

Following Big B and SRK, Ranveer Singh to portray Don in ‘Don 3’

Farhan's Excel movie took to Instagram to reveal the actor, who would play the iconic actor, a day after the franchise was announced.

By IANS Published Date - 01:30 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Mumbai: Bollywood’s livewire actor Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the new ‘Don’ and will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’.

Farhan’s Excel movie took to Instagram to reveal the actor, who would play the iconic actor, a day after the franchise was announced.

Before unveiling himself as Don, Ranveer was heard saying in an impactful manner: “Sher jo so raha hai woh jaage ka kab poochte hai yeh sab. Unse kehdo fir jaag utha hun main aur phir saamne jald aaneko kya hai taakat meri kya hai himmat meri fir dikhaane ko, maut se khlena zindagi hai meri jeetna hi mera kaam hai tum toh ho jaante jo mera naam hai.

“11 mulko ki police dhoondti hai mujhe par pakad paaya hai mujhko kaun? Main hun don.”

Ranveer is ready to step into the new interpretation of this larger than life character, which will be brought to life in 2025.

Farhan Akhtar, who directed Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), both starring the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, took to social media on Tuesday and shared that work on the film will begin in 2025.

The character of Don was written by Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar along with his then creative partner Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The original ‘Don’ was Amitabh Bachchan, the film released in 1978.

The ‘Don’ series has always been synonymous with riveting narratives, thrilling action, and unforgettable moments. The film, ‘Don 3‘, will see him collaborate with renowned filmmaker Farhan Akhtar who is going to don the director’s hat yet again , with this franchise.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025 .