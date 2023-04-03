NRI scholar Grace S Jacob gets Ph.D from KU

NRI research scholar in the Department of English, Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, Grace S Jacob, was awarded PhD by the varsity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:59 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Warangal: A research scholar in the Department of English, Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, Grace S Jacob, was awarded PhD by the varsity.

She is an NRI and working as a teacher in Oman. She submitted her thesis titled “Teaching Oral Skills at Middle School Level in Indian Schools in Oman: A Study”.

She did her research under the supervision of Dr Deepa Jyothi, an Assistant Professor , Department of English, Kakatiya University, Warangal.