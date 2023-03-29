Hanamkonda: Tension prevails on KU campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

KUC police arrest students at KU campus on Wednesday.

Hanamkonda: Tension prevailed for some time on Kakatiya University (KU) campus here on Wednesday when students tried to barge into the administrative building demanding an explanation from the Vice-Chancellor Prof T Ramesh on the denial of permission to hold a meeting related to the TSPSC question paper leak issue.

Scores of students led by the KU student JAC staged a dharna in front of the administrative building demanding the VC to come out.

When the VC did not respond, students smashed the window panes and also broke flower pots. The police took 12 student union leaders into custody and shifted them to the Dharmasagar police station.

The KU JAC decided to conduct a meeting (Vidyarthi UdyamaKarula Sangharshana Sabha) on March 24 and later postponed it to March 29. However, the VC did not give permission for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT) president Prof T Srinivas, and secretary Dr M Estari condemned the incident and demanded release of the student leaders.

