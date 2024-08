Food poisoning: Sangareddy DEO suspends ZPHS Bibipet headmaster

As many as 24 students were taken ill after having a mid-day meal in the school

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 August 2024, 10:01 AM

Students of ZPHS Bibipet undergoing treatment at a hospital on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: District Educational Officer (DEO) Sanagreddy Venkateshwarlu suspended Narsingi, headmaster of ZPHS Bibipet in Kalher mandal, holding him responsible for the food poisoning incident reported in the school on Monday.

As many as 24 students were taken ill after having a mid-day meal in the school. The students were undergoing treatment at the area hospital in Narayankhed. Further investigation is on.