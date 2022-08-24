Foolproof arrangements made for police constable exams: Rachakonda CP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:07 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Foolproof arrangements have been made to conduct the police constable preliminary examination peacefully on August 28 and aspirants should follow the instructions strictly, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

At a review meeting with the police officials and representatives of educational institutions on Wednesday, Bhagwat directed the officials of to deploy sufficient staff at examination centres and ensure impeccable bandobast arrangements on the examination day.

Pointing out at traffic congestion incidents at the time of the Sub-Inspector preliminary exams recently and local transport problems faced by the aspirants, he directed officials to sort them out.

Bhagwat said the aspirants need not carry any identity card this time to enter the examination hall and that verification will be through biometric verification process. Reiterating that thousands of police aspirants will be appearing for the examination in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, he directed the staff to arrange required amenities to the woman aspirants at the centres.