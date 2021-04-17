Footpath dweller killed by friend in Hyderabad

Police said the suspect killed the victim after the latter abused him in an inebriated condition

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police solved the murder case of Shiva (40), a footpath dweller who was killed early this week, and arrested his close friend David here on Friday. Police said the suspect killed the victim after the latter abused him in an inebriated condition.

Shiva, who lived on the pavement of Road No 10 B in Jubilee Hills, earned his livelihood by doing odd jobs. On Sunday night, he along with his friends David, Srinivas and Rakesh consumed liquor on the footpath, police said. Rakesh and Srinivas left the place late in the night but Srinivas who returned after some time found Shiva lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries on his head.

On information, the Jubilee Hills police rushed to the spot and called in an ambulance too, but Shiva had died by then. “David was caught while moving suspiciously and he confessed to the killing during an interrogation,” said S Rajasekhar Reddy, SHO Jubilee Hills.

Further investigation revealed that David, a native of Tamil Nadu, was a footpath dweller too and did odd jobs to earn a living. He was often ill-treated and abused by Shiva, in an inebriated condition.

“Even on the day, while other two friends left after the liquor party, David stayed back. Then, Shiva who was drunk abused him and angered at it, David grabbed a boulder from a nearby place and bludgeoned him to death,” the inspector said.

David was produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

