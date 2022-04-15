For Satish Bala, ‘Negative’ brought in positivity

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Satish Bala

Hyderabad: A lot of youngsters keep landing in Hyderabad with an aim to test their luck in the Telugu industry. Bala Satish, a Kadapa youngster who set foot in the city, is no exception. After working successfully for three films as a script writer, Satish now turned director with a short-film titled ‘Negative’.

When the trailer got released on Suresh Productions’ YouTube channel, it received a good response. Encouraged by the feedback from the public, Satish released the short-film on YouTube, which garnered over 1.95 lakh views so far.

An experimental thriller, the short-film grabbed a lot of attention from the viewers. “Pandemic changed the meaning of negative to positive, and vice-versa. The word ‘negative’ is good these days,” says Bala Satish who worked on this film during the lockdown.

His intention to work on inspiring stories made Satish focus on real incidents. “It took me one week to pen down the script. Later, we started shooting and shot for 10 days, which was a bit challenging owing to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown but somehow we managed it,” says Satish, who completed film making from Satyam Yabi film Institute.

This young director’s short-film has already been nominated to Prague International Film Awards, Kalakari Film Festival, Fillum International Storical and Short Film Festival and Brazil International Monthly Film Festival.

“I am super excited about the film as people from the film industry also called and appreciated me. We are in talks to see the possibility of releasing ‘Negative’ on a OTT platform,” concludes Satish, who feels grateful to his parents for supporting him in his journey.

