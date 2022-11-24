For US visa interview, waiting period is almost three years

The current waiting period for a non-immigrant B1or B2 type visa interview appointment is of 994 calendar days in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The current waiting period for a non-immigrant B1or B2 type visa interview appointment is of 994 calendar days in Hyderabad, according to the U.S. Department of State-Bureau of Consular Affairs.

If you were planning to travel to the United States anytime soon you should be ready for a long wait as the waiting period for applicants for US business (B-1) and tourist (B-2) visas has gone up to almost three years now.

The wait time for US visas in India has hit an all-time high since the country resumed applications after the Covid pandemic.

“Due to the reduced staffing and numerous pandemic-related disruptions, appointment demand is high across all visa categories and wait times may be lengthy for most routine non-immigrant visa appointments at the US Embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai,” read the notice by the US Embassy and Consulates in India on their official website https://in.usembassy.gov/visas/

The waiting period is almost three years for the first time for visitor visa applications or others that require an interview for their applications. With the rising number of applications, it will soon cross the three years waiting time in India.

The US Department of State has authorized consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of visa applicants through December 31, 2022.

“This new authorization applies to travellers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their own country of nationality or residence” noted the US Embassy on their official website.

While this authorization will not be applicable for those applicants who have a previous refusal that was not subsequently waived or overcome, they added.

Students with interview waivers or exchange visitors are getting a top priority with a wait time of 1 day while those with required interviews have 374 days waiting period, the visitors with interview waivers of B1 and B2 type visas have 228 days of wait time. The Petition Based temporary workers have a wait time of 366 days and those with interview waivers have 311 day of wait period.