Now, students with Greater Hyderabad bus pass can travel in Palle Velugu buses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) issued a circular stating that students using the Greater Hyderabad buses will now be allowed in Palle Velugu buses. This will apply to only Palle Velugu buses, being operated as Express services.

The announcement was made by the TSRTC Managing Director on Twitter. “Good news for students in Greater Hyderabad Region. Greater Hyderabad bus pass is henceforth allowed to travel on the Palle Velugu and Express services (sic)” tweeted VC Sajjanar, TSRTC MD.

The decision was made in view of overcrowding of students in the State-run buses. The move is likely to help a significant section of students who are using ‘Palle Velugu’ or ‘rural service’ buses and heading towards the outskirts to areas such as Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal, Moinabad, Narsapur, etc. However, it is to be noted that it will not cover students who use the general student bus pass.