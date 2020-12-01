Foreign currencies worth Rs 1.20 cr seized at RGIA Hyderabad

The passengers were found to be illegally possessing Saudi Riyals and US dollars and officials are questioning them to know the source of the foreign currency

By | Published: 11:25 pm 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.20 crore from two passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Tuesday.

The passengers were found to be illegally possessing Saudi Riyals and US dollars and officials are questioning them to know the source of the foreign currency.

