Hyderabad: Maida, infested with black beetles, found at Rayalaseema Ruchulu in Lakdikapul

Officials also find unlabeled prepared/semi-prepared items in storage at Shah Ghouse

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 May 2024, 03:35 PM

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Telangana Food Safety Department on Saturday inspected eateries in Lakdikapul area and discovered unsanitary conditions and lifted samples to be sent to the laboratory.

At ‘Rayalaseema Ruchulu‘, highly infested 20 kg of maida with black beetles, was discarded along with two kg tamarind that was infested with insects, and expired Amul milk.

A total of 168 Goli Soda bottles were also seized for not possessing a manufacturing licence. Moreover, unlabelled cashew, jawar roti worth Rs 11,000 was also discarded. Besides that, improper storage practices and hygiene issues were also observed in the kitchen area.

Meanwhile, unlabeled prepared/semi-prepared items were found in storage at Shah Ghouse. Medical records of food handlers were also unavailable.

Water stagnation statutory sample was lifted and sent to the lab for analysis. For the past few weeks, the task form team has been conducting quality checks across the city, covering establishments in one locality per day.