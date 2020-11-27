Forest Flame for Bengaluru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:33 pm 4:03 pm

Bengaluru: The S. Attaollahi-trained Forest Flame looks unbeatable in the Bangalore 1000 Guineas (Grade II) 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails fixed at its original position.

SELECTIONS

1. Skiathos 1, Green Channel 2, Roc Girl 3

2. Amazing Blaze 1, Christopher Wren 2, Handsome 3

3. Cherokee Moon 1, Gallic 2, Smoke The Grass 3

4. Legendary Princess 1, Estella 2, Augustina 3

5. Cerise Noir 1, Automatic 2, Into The Groove 3

6. Forest Flame 1, Antibes 2, Amalfi Sunrise 3

7. General Patton 1, Anne Boleyn 2, Galvarino 3

8. Splash 1, Almanach 2, Michigan Melody 3

Day’s Best: Forest Flame.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

