Forest official held for graft in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Inapanuri Prakash, a Deputy Conservator of Forest in Urban Forestry office in Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited in Nanakramguda, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday for allegedly harassing the contractors and clearing their files pertaining to bills only after receiving huge money from them. On credible information, the ACB conducted surprise checks on Friday and seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 10.50 lakh from his office room in Nanakramguda, Rs 20,000 from his office vehicle and Rs 5.14 lakh from his residence in Dulapally totaling to Rs 15.84 lakh, according to an ACB press release. When the amount was found, Prakash could not account for it satisfactorily. Over 26 files pertaining to sanction of contractors bills that were kept pending were also seized.