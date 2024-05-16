Forest officials seize 10 kg snares, traps in Kothagudem

The raids were conducted by Kinnersani FDO Babu along with FRO Srinivas Reddy, FSO Kranthi , FBOs Anusha, Sarada, Ramesh and Jagna, base camp watchers in Kranthi nagar, Gatumalla forest areas in the mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 08:28 PM

Telanagana Today

Kothagudem: Forest officials have conducted raids and seized snares and traps laid by hunters to poach wild animals in Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district on Thursday.

The raids were conducted by Kinnersani FDO Babu along with FRO Srinivas Reddy, FSO Kranthi , FBOs Anusha, Sarada, Ramesh and Jagna, base camp watchers in Kranthi nagar, Gatumalla forest areas in the mandal.

Also Read Farmers hit again by heavy rains in several districts

During the raids the forest officials have found nearly 10 kg of snares and traps laid near water bodies and arrows meant to hunt the wildlife as part of ongoing drive ‘Catch the trap’and saved precious wildlife, informed Srinivas Reddy.