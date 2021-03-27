Forest staff attack Adivasis in Nagarkurnool, 10 injured

The Forest Department guards attacked a group of Adivasis, who were went into the forest to collect ‘Mahua’ flowers, with sticks while they were asleep leading to injuries

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Nagarkurnool: About 10 persons suffered injuries after being attacked by Forest Department officials in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve forest area late on Friday night. The injured, including a few women, were immediately shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred when 10 people, who belong to the Adivasi community, went into the forest to collect ‘Mahua’ flowers. The Forest Department guards attacked them with sticks while they were asleep leading to injuries.

Condemning the attack, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod directed the forest officials to ensure better treatment to the injured. The Minister instructed senior officials to conduct an enquiry into the incident and initiate stern action against those responsible.

