Forest staff rescue python from poultry farm in Hanamkonda

According to reports, a python was spotted in a poultry farm in the village and initially farmers wanted to kill it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 08:13 PM

Hanamkonda: A python that strayed into a poultry farm was rescued by forest officials in Neerukulla village of Atmakur mandal of the district on Monday.

According to reports, a python was spotted in a poultry farm in the village and initially farmers wanted to kill it. But a few of them advised that instead of killing the reptile, they should inform the forest officials. They immediately informed the forest beat officer and zoo staff, who reached the village and captured the reptile.

The forest officials appreciated the farmers for not killing the python and advised them to inform the department whenever they come across any wild animal or reptile in their village.