Form special team to check thefts: Khammam CP to police officials

Khammam CP Vishnu S Warrier told the officers to send proposals to register cases under the PD Act against hardcore criminals and to form special teams for the recovery of stolen property

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

CP, Vishnu S Warrier held a crime review meeting with officials in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier directed the police officers to form a special team to check thefts while restricting the movements of old criminals under the limits of Khammam police commissionerate.

The CP told the officers to send proposals to register cases under the PD Act against hardcore criminals and to form special teams for the recovery of stolen property. He held a crime review meeting with officials here on Friday.

Cases have to be booked against those who commit unsocial and illegal activities by making deserted areas their dens. Strict security measures should be taken to prevent thefts and night patrols should be increased, Warrier noted.

He asked the officials to take responsibility to stop illegal traffic of ganja. All the links related to the sources of supply of drugs have to be identified and restricted to prevent supply of ganja by collective efforts, besides strengthening the informer system.

Accidents happening on national and state highways along with rural roads across the district should be analysed in order to reduce the number of accidents. Speed controllers and indicator boards should be installed in areas like Khammam Rural, Konijerla and Wyra, the CP said.

As a part of community policing the public should be educated about the need for CCTV cameras and on cyber crimes. Quality standards should be followed in the investigation of serious crimes, POCSO, SC/ST cases, Warrier noted.

Additional DCP Kumara Swamy, additional DCP Ramoji Ramesh, trainee ASP Avinash Kumar, ACPs PV Ganesh, Bhaswa Reddy, Rahman, Ramanujam, Prasanna Kumar, Ravi, Venkateshwarlu and Narsaiah participated in the meeting.