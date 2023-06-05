Formation Day celebrations: Sircilla cops arrange meal for municipal, sanitation workers

Speaking on the occasion, Sircilla SP Mahajan said the police, sanitation workers and health staff had strove hard by putting their lives at risk during the time of Covid pandemic

Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan serving meal to worker as part of community meal programme held in Sircilla on Monday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: As part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the district police arranged a community meal for municipal and gram panchayat workers. About 100 municipal and gram panchayat workers had lunch at a community meal held at Kothacheruvu in Sircilla town on Monday.

Besides serving the meal to workers, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan also had lunch along with them. Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said the police, sanitation workers and health staff had strove hard by putting their lives at risk during the time of Covid pandemic. While police were trying to maintain the society clean, ensuring without cases, sanitation workers were maintaining localities clean by cleaning garbage.

Additional SP Chandraiah, DSP Nagendra Chary, CIs Anil Kumar, Upender, Sis, municipal and gram panchayat workers participated in the community meal programme.

