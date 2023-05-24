Telangana Formation Day celebrations: CS asks HoDs to appoint nodal officers to oversee arrangements

Chief Secretary asked senior officials of various departments to highlight the achievements of each department during the last nine years of the formation of the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari held a review meeting with senior officials of various departments on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari directed Heads of Departments to appoint nodal officers for their respective departments to oversee arrangements for the upcoming Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

The Chief Secretary on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior officials of various departments to discuss arrangements for the upcoming event and asked them to highlight the achievements of each department during the last nine years of the formation of the State. All the important public monuments and buildings, including Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Assembly and other famous buildings should be illuminated on all the days, she said, adding that steps should be taken to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking water supply during the period of celebrations.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma, GAD Secretary V Seshadri, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand and other senior officials were present.