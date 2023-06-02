Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrated on grand note in Khammam

05:57 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar paid homage to Telangana martyrs memorial in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Khammam district witnessed rapid development under BRS rule, Rs 440 crore spent in implementing Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak scheme in the district, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The minister hoisted the national flag here on Friday as part of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations and addressed a gathering listing out the Telangana government’s achievements in the last nine years. As many as 46, 610 families benefitted from Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak scheme in the district, he said.

Ajay Kumar noted that Dalit Bandhu has changed the lives of 3, 945 families which were given a capital assistance of Rs 394.50 crore. In addition to that 7, 749 persons were given Rs 88.70 crore subsidy loans towards self-employment. The minister said as many as 8,956 double bedroom houses were sanctioned to Khammam district and of them 5, 626 houses have been constructed. At Tekulapalli in Khammam constituency alone 1, 240 houses were constructed and handed over to beneficiaries.

Giving impetus to sports infrastructure around 50 Telangana Kreeda Pranganams were developed. In addition to that three synthetic lawn tennis courts developed at Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam with Rs 93 lakh besides constructing indoor stadiums at Wyra and Kallur. For the modernisation of RTA office in Khammam Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned and the works would begin soon. Wyra municipality was developed with Rs 52.90 crore, Madhira municipality with Rs 96.38 crore and Sathupalli municipality Rs 36.43 crore, Ajay Kumar said.

In order to maintain law and order 8477 CCTV cameras have been installed in Khammam police commissionerate limits. Police have organised a mega job mela in which 150 companies participated and offered jobs to 8200 youths. Rs 100 crore was spent on Gollapadu channel modernisation, a long pending demand Ajay Kumar said adding that the State government has issued a GO allotting 23.2 crore acres of land to KCR Journalist Mutually Aided Cooperative Society.

In a similar programme in Kothagudem, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao informed that medical infrastructure in the district has been developed and operation theatres were set up at seven government hospitals in the district. Blood storage units would be set up at four hospitals besides setting up dialysis centres at Manuguru and Yellandu government hospitals. The works related to Sitarama lift irrigation project, which aims to irrigate 6.74 lakh acres in Khammam, Kothagudem and Mahabubabad district, were under progress and around 95 percent works were completed. Sitamma Sagar project works were going on at brisk pace, he added.