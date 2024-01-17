Former Agriculture minister voices concern over decline in Yasangi area

S Niranjan Reddy said the decline in the crop area would certainly be a disturbing development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 07:57 PM

File photo of former agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Voicing grave concern over the decline in the crop area during the Yasangi season in the State, BRS leader and former agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy said the phenomenon owed to multiple factors including the government’s failure to support the farmers with crop investment assistance, irrigation and round the clock power.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan along with a host of BRS leaders from Nagarkurnool, he said the decline in the crop area would certainly be a disturbing development.

Many of the farmers who took part in the preparatory meeting of the party for the Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituency in the day had expressed their apprehensions over deteriorating conditions in the farm sector ever since the Congress Party came to power. The farming community, which was extended a helping hand by the BRS chief and former Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao for nearly one decade, was let down disappointingly by the Congress within just 45 days of coming to power.

The farmers under the Krishna Basin projects were in for a trying time as the new government had declared a crop holiday due to lack of inflows into the projects. But uncertainty loomed large over the fate of Yasangi crops under the Godavari basin projects also. It is high time the government made its intensions clear on the irrigation schedule for the Godavari basin projects.

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Davos, he welcomed the Chief Minister’s efforts to bring investments for the development of the State. But he should have focused more attention to the investors instead of indulging in political talk at Davos, he said.