| Former Assistant Labour Commissioner In Hyderabad Sentenced To Two Years In Da Case

Former Assistant Labour Commissioner in Hyderabad sentenced to two years in DA case

Additionally, the court has ordered the confiscation of Rs. 27,73,033, assessed as the value of the accused's disproportionate assets at the end of the check period, which ended on August 26, 2006.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 March 2024, 01:33 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Special Judge for CBI cases in Hyderabad has sentenced Sh. Thodi Ramesh, the former Assistant Labour Commissioner at the Office of the Commissioner of Labour in Hyderabad, to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. one lakh in connection with a Disproportionate Assets case.

Additionally, the court has ordered the confiscation of Rs. 27,73,033, assessed as the value of the accused’s disproportionate assets at the end of the check period, which ended on August 26, 2006.

The CBI initiated the case on November 1, 2006, against Sh. Thodi Ramesh while he was serving as the Assistant Labour Commissioner. The allegations stated that between 2000 and 2006, the accused possessed assets and pecuniary resources totaling Rs. 59,41,026, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed on March 31, 2009. Subsequently, the court found the accused guilty after trial and pronounced the sentence accordingly.