Hyderabad CBI court sentences IAS officer to three years jail term in assets case

The convicted IAS officer has been sentenced to a three year jail for amassing wealth. He was of the 1991 batch of the IAS and was working as secretary to Government of Mizoram.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:01 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: The designated court for CBI cases in Hyderabad has convicted and sentenced an IAS officer to a three year jail for amassing wealth, a bureau press release said here on Saturday.

The convicted officer Kavadi Narasimha was of the 1991 batch of the IAS and was working as secretary to Government of Mizoram. Naarasimha, the bureau said, was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh in a case of disproportionate assets case.

The CBI had registered a case against him on December 21, 2006 on the allegations while working as a public servant from September 15, 1991 to October 19, 2006 he had amassed assets to the tune of Rs.32,31,000/- which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on June 30, 2010. The Trial Court found him guilty and convicted him.

